Estonia says shares U.S. worries over 5G security: minister

(Reuters) - EU member Estonia, which has refrained from taking a side in the trade war over 5G, said on Thursday it shares the United States’ views on the topic.

“We share U.S. worries over security perspective of new 5G technologies,” Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told a news conference.

5G networks are at the center of a technology battle between the United States and China, as they are expected to host critical functions from driverless vehicles to military communications, underscoring their importance to national security.