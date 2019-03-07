Exclusive: U.S. EPA aims to curb biofuel credit market speculation via five-pillared draft rule

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to curb speculation in the biofuel credit market will include five measures aimed at preventing hoarding of the credits and improving market-monitoring to identify potential market manipulation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The proposed measures, sent to the White House for review on Monday, include requiring quarterly, instead of annual, retirement or sales of the credits – called Renewable Identifcation Numbers, or RINs – and blocking certain non-obligated parties from purchasing RINs.