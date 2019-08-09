U.S. renewable fuel credits fall ahead of EPA's small refinery waiver decisions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Renewable fuel credits for 2019 sold off on Friday afternoon, traders said, after news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce its 2018 small refinery waiver decisions on Friday.

The EPA is seen granting 30 exemptions from the nation’s biofuel laws out of the 38 pending petitions.

The D6 credits last traded at about 12 cents each on Friday, down from 20 cents each on Thursday, traders said.