U.S., Sudan press for amicable solution over Ethiopia dam dispute

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok addresses people as they celebrate the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Sudan December 25, 2019. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday called for an amicable solution to be reached over the dam dispute with Ethiopia and Egypt.

Hamdok, speaking by phone with Trump following Sudan and Israel’s announcement to normalize ties, said he wanted to reach an amicable solution. Trump, who held the call in front of reporters at the White House, said he had also told Egypt the same thing.