U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell speaks during a news briefing following his meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat for European affairs, Wess Mitchell, has resigned, according to his resignation letter obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

In the letter dated Jan. 4 Mitchell said he has completed what he set out to do in the post and wanted to spend more time with his young family.