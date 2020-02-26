U.S. stock exchanges say prepared for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is illuminated by the morning sun in New York, U.S. May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock exchanges said on Wednesday they were watching coronavirus-related developments closely and had contingency plans in place to continue running if any of their operations were affected.

“The NYSE is carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and has robust contingency plans, tested regularly, to enable continuous operation of the NYSE exchanges should any facilities be impacted,” a spokesman for the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), said in a statement.

NYSE runs five U.S. stock exchanges, while Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z) runs four, and Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) runs three.

“Cboe has business continuity plans in place for a wide variety of scenarios that could potentially impact operations. We are closely monitoring developments related to coronavirus,” a spokeswoman for Cboe said.

“The safety of Nasdaq employees, vendors, visitors is paramount. We continue to follow the updates and act and communicate accordingly,” a spokesman for Nasdaq said.