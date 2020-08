FILE PHOTO: The sun sets on the Federal Corrections Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S. May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston -/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States executed the only Native American on federal death row on Wednesday over opposition from the Navajo Nation, which says the government is infringing tribal sovereignty.

Lezmond Mitchell, a 38-year-old Navajo and convicted murderer, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. in the Department of Justice’s execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to report by a media witness.