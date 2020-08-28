U.S.
August 28, 2020 / 8:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. executes fifth federal prisoner after 17-year pause

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government executed Keith Nelson, a convicted child murderer, on Friday afternoon in its fifth execution since it resumed capital punishment this summer after a 17-year hiatus and despite a ruling that the lethal injections violated U.S. drug laws.

Nelson, 45, was declared dead at 4:32 p.m. local time in the U.S. Department of Justice’s execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, after being injected with lethal doses of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chris Reese

