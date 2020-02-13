Oklahoma to resume executions using lethal injections after five-year hiatus

(Reuters) - Oklahoma will resume carrying out executions of condemned inmates using lethal injections after the state was compelled to put executions on hold in 2015 following a series of mishaps, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced on Thursday.

The state has been developing a new execution protocol in which it would asphyxiate inmates using nitrogen gas, a plan Hunter announced in 2018. But the development of the new protocol was taking too long, he said at a news conference.

“Five years is too long,” he said. The state will use a three-drug lethal injection protocol to carry out the executions, he said.

The state has acquired a supply of the drugs, Hunter said. Details about the source of the drugs were secret under state law, he said.