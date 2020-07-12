U.S.
U.S. appeals court says first federal execution in 17 years can proceed Monday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The first federal execution in 17 years is set to go ahead on Monday after a U.S. appeals court overturned a lower judge’s injunction, a lawyer for the victims’ family said.

The execution of convicted murderer Daniel Lewis Lee had been blocked on Friday by a federal judge after some of the victims’ relatives sued, saying they feared that attending could expose them to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Peter Cooney

