Exxon Mobil, PDC Energy settle with U.S., states over air pollution claims
#Environment
October 31, 2017 / 5:45 PM / in 10 minutes

Exxon Mobil, PDC Energy settle with U.S., states over air pollution claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and PDC Energy Inc will each pay a $2.5 million civil penalty to settle charges by the federal government and several states alleging the companies violated laws that aim to reduce air pollution, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The settlement between Exxon and the department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Louisiana alleges the company violated the Clean Air Act when it failed to properly operate and monitor industrial flares at some of its petrochemical facilities.

The PDC settlement with the federal government and the state of Colorado also relates to Clean Air Act violations stemming from emissions of volatile organic compounds from its oil and gas exploration and production businesses.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
