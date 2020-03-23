U.S. FAA plans to extend minimum flight requirement waiver through Oct. 24

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Sunday it has tentatively decided to extend temporarily waivers of minimum flight requirements at U.S. airports through Oct. 24 to help airlines facing a steep decline in travel demand due to the coronavirus.

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80 percent of the time. The FAA initially waived the requirements through May 31. Foreign authorities have offered reciprocal relief to carriers after the FAA action. The waiver applies to New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.