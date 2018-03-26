FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at Senate hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday it had invited the chief executives of Facebook Inc (FB.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to testify at an April 10 hearing on data privacy.

FILE PHOTO - Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Senator Charles Grassley, the committee’s chairman, said he invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “to testify at the hearing to discuss Facebook’s past and future policies regarding the protection and monitoring of consumer data.”

    Facebook is facing pressure from advertisers as the social network struggles with government scrutiny following allegations that a political consultancy gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million Facebook users.

    A Facebook spokesman said the company had received the invitation and was reviewing it.

    Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
