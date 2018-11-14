Politics
November 14, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.S. lawmaker says Facebook cannot be trusted to regulate itself

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative David Cicilline, expected to become the next chairman of House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said on Wednesday that Facebook cannot be trusted to regulate itself and Congress should take action.

Cicilline, citing a report in the New York Times on Facebook’s conduct, said on Twitter: “This staggering report makes clear that @Facebook executives will always put their massive profits ahead of the interests of their customers.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

