FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
October 24, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Facebook, Twitter do not find Chinese meddling in 2018 U.S. elections: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Social media companies Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have not detected Chinese meddling in the 2018 U.S. elections, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2AqGNku on Wednesday, citing unnamed press representatives for both companies.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook and Twitter logos are seen on a shop window in Malaga, Spain, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

U.S. President Donald Trump last month accused China of seeking to meddle in Nov. 6 congressional elections, a charge almost immediately rejected by Beijing.

Twitter and Facebook did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.