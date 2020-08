FILE PHOTO: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., attends the school's commencement ceremonies in Lynchburg, Virginia, U.S., May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Christian university run by Trump supporter Jerry Falwell Jr said on Tuesday he had resigned, a decision reached after Reuters reported that one of his business partner’s claimed he had a years-long sexual relationship involving Falwell’s wife and the evangelical leader.

In a statement, Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, said its board had decided at a meeting earlier on Tuesday to accept Falwell’s resignation.

Related Coverage Exclusive: Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple