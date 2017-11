WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage agencies, will be able to acquire single-family home loans valued at $453,100, the companies’ regulator said on Tuesday.

A stands outside Fannie Mae headquarters in Washington February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The ‘conforming loan’ limit is the maximum value of a home loan that the companies may finance. That level was $424,100 this year and will climb to $453,100 in 2018, said the regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency.