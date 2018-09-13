Trump says Democrats stalling farm bill, work requirement a must

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democratic lawmakers on Thursday of stalling major farm legislation and said the work requirements in the bill were imperative.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on preparations for hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“Senator Debbie Stabenow and the Democrats are totally against approving the Farm Bill. They are fighting tooth and nail to not allow our Great Farmers to get what they so richly deserve. Work requirements are imperative and the Dems are a NO. Not good!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Senate in June passed a sweeping bipartisan farm bill without the food-stamp changes approved by the House of Representatives, where the bill passed with only Republican votes.

The House bill would expand the number of non-disabled individuals who need to meet certain work requirements in order to receive food stamps by raising the top age to 59 from 49 and including more people caring for school-age children. It would also put new limits on state governors’ ability to waive work requirements in economically depressed areas.

The Senate bill includes no major changes to the food stamp program, formally called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program.

The two chambers would need to reconcile the differences between the two measures before a bill can be sent to Trump to be signed into law.

Farm bills provide funding for diverse programs, including food aid, crop subsidies, rural development, conservation and efforts to stem an opioid crisis in rural communities.