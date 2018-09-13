FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trump says Democrats stalling farm bill, work requirement a must

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democratic lawmakers on Thursday of stalling major farm legislation and said the work requirements in the bill were imperative.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on preparations for hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

“Senator Debbie Stabenow and the Democrats are totally against approving the Farm Bill. They are fighting tooth and nail to not allow our Great Farmers to get what they so richly deserve. Work requirements are imperative and the Dems are a NO. Not good!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
