U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he has approved federal disaster aid for Iowa after a hurricane-force storm hit last week and caused widespread property and crop damage.

Iowa’s governor has requested about $4 billion in emergency funds following the Aug. 10 storm. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, added that he may also visit the Midwestern state.