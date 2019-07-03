U.S. Justice Department watchdog to probe FBI role in dropping plan to move headquarters

FILE PHOTO - A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed in his report to Attorney General William Barr on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and any potential wrongdoing by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s watchdog will investigate the role of the FBI and Justice Department in a reversal of plans to move FBI headquarters to the Washington suburbs, Democratic congressional leaders said on Wednesday.

The department’s inspector general informed House committee leaders of the review in a letter on Tuesday after two committees had pushed him to look into the reversal.

Before he was elected, U.S. President Donald Trump had favored a government plan to move FBI headquarters from downtown Washington, where it is housed in a crumbling building adorned with safety nets to catch falling chunks of concrete. It is also too small for the bureau’s thousands of local employees.

Trump now favors replacing the building with a new structure in the same location.

Democrats have alleged that Trump, a real estate developer before becoming president, had expressed interest in the FBI’s move so he could buy the land where the current the headquarters sits and redevelop it.

The Democrats say Trump, who owns a hotel down the street from the current FBI building, changed his position on the headquarters move after he became president and was disqualified from bidding for the land.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.