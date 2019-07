FILE PHOTO - A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed in his report to Attorney General William Barr on his investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election and any potential wrongdoing by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s watchdog will investigate the role of the FBI and Justice Department in a reversal of plans to move FBI headquarters to the Washington suburbs, Democratic congressional leaders said on Wednesday.

The department’s inspector general informed House committee leaders of the review in a letter on Tuesday after two committees had pushed him to probe the reversal.