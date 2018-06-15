Trump says he did a 'great service' in firing Comey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he “did a great service” in firing former FBI Director James Comey, following Thursday’s report by the Justice Department’s inspector general on the agency’s handling of an investigation into presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server.

FILE PHOTO: Former FBI director James Comey speaks about his book during an onstage interview with Axios Executive Editor Mike Allen at George Washington University in Washington, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him,” Trump said on Twitter.