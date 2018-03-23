FCC chairman to be 'proactive' on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai said in a letter released Friday he plans to take “proactive steps” to ensure the integrity of the communications supply chain after concerns about Chinese firms.

FILE PHOTO - Chairman Ajit Pai speaks ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The top U.S. telecommunications regulator said in a letter to lawmakers that he shares their concerns about the “security threat that Huawei and other Chinese technology companies pose to our communications networks.” Earlier this week Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer, decided to cut ties with China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], Reuters reported, amid heightened scrutiny on Chinese tech firms in the United States.

