U.S. regulator backs new rules for telecom that could hurt ZTE, Huawei

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. telecommunications regulator agreed on Tuesday to advance rules barring government programs from buying from companies that pose a security threat to the U.S. telecom networks, rulemaking that would hurt U.S. sales of Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE.

The Federal Communications Commission is considering more steps in the wake of growing concerns in Washington that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp, which both make networking equipment and handsets, could act as conduits for espionage, something the two companies have denied.

The FCC decision came a day after the U.S. Commerce Department banned American firms from selling parts and software to ZTE for seven years. That move followed ZTE’s violation of an agreement that was reached after it was caught illegally shipping U.S. goods to Iran.

The United States and China, in addition to wrangling over the role of Chinese telecom companies in the United States, have threatened each other with tens of billions of dollars in tariffs in recent weeks, fanning worries of a full blown trade war that could hurt global supply chains as well as business investment plans.

The proposed new rules, which are expected to be finalized this year, would prevent funds from the $8.5 billion FCC Universal Service Fund, which subsidizes telephone service to poor and rural areas, from being spent on goods or services from companies or countries which pose a “national security threat to the integrity of communications networks or their supply chains.”

“Hidden ‘backdoors’ to our networks in routers, switches, and other network equipment can allow hostile foreign powers to inject viruses and other malware, steal Americans’ private data, spy on U.S. businesses, and more,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who introduced the proposal.

He did not name Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, or ZTE but the proposal appears to be another prong in a U.S. effort to prevent the two companies, which are strong contenders in the telecom market outside the United States, to play a big role in the U.S.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the proposal “explores a broader set of options for remedying any threats” and “tees up additional remedies from testing regimes ... to actions related to the removal or prospective deployment of equipment.”

USTelecom, an industry trade group, praised the FCC’s “proposal to confront nation-state actions that threaten the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our nation’s network infrastructure.”

Republican U.S. senators have also introduced legislation that would block the U.S. government from buying or leasing telecoms equipment from Huawei or ZTE.

Huawei’s planned deal with U.S. carrier AT&T Inc to sell its smartphones in the United States collapsed in January after U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to Pai citing concerns about Huawei’s plans to launch U.S. consumer products.

The U.S. Congress in 2017 banned U.S. government agencies from using security software from Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab amid mounting concern among U.S. officials that the software could enable Russian espionage and threaten national security.