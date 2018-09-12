FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

FDA considering ban on flavored e-cigarettes

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes in response to an “epidemic” of young people using e-cigarettes, the agency’s leader said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Packages of flavored liquids for e-cigarettes are seen displayed at a smoke shop in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

In a speech at FDA headquarters, Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the agency would also revisit its compliance policy that extended the dates for manufacturers of flavored e-cigarettes to submit applications for premarket authorization.

Gottlieb announced a number of steps the agency planned to take as part of a broader crackdown on the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes to kids. The agency issued 12 warning letters to companies that have deceptive marketing labels on e-liquids.

“We see clear signs that youth use of electronic cigarettes has reached an epidemic proportion,” Gottlieb said. “We cannot allow a whole new generation to become addicted to nicotine.”

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Bill Berkrot

