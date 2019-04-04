FDA's Gottlieb plans to return to think tank to focus on drug prices

FILE PHOTO: FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday confirmed Commissioner Scott Gottlieb plans to return to the American Enterprise Institute to focus on drug prices.

The Washington Post had earlier reported on Thursday that Gottlieb, who is set to leave the agency on Friday, plans to spend a half-dozen days a month in Washington as a resident fellow at the think tank.

Before becoming the FDA chief in May 2017, Gottlieb was a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

The American Enterprise Institute declined to comment.

Gottlieb, who has been instrumental in speeding up approval times for cheap generic drugs to help bring down drug prices, announced his plans to step down last month.