WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb is resigning, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed administration official.

The Post said Gottlieb, who has pushed an effort to curb the use of flavored e-cigarettes by youths, will step down in about one month.