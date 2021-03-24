Breakingviews - Amazon bank creates more problems than it solves

The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - If the banking industry earned itself the moniker “too big to fail” during the financial crisis, an Amazon.com-owned bank would only enhance the definition. U.S. regulators are becoming open to deposit insurance for nonbanks, which paves the way for new virtual banking institutions, including possibly the e-commerce giant. Increasing the number of electronic institutions could help unbanked Americans. But between access to data and Amazon’s size, it could create more problems than it solves.

Competition in the traditional banking industry has been shrinking ever since the global financial crisis. The number of firms insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has been cut by half over the last 20 years to about 5,000 institutions. Since 2008, existing firms like JPMorgan have only gotten bigger, with deposits growing by 60% to nearly $1.6 trillion in 2019.

Technology has allowed new entrants into financial services. Some of them, like Jack Dorsey’s online payments firm Square, are taking advantage of what’s known as industrial loan companies. Such charters allow ILCs to offer banking services while their parent is permitted to engage in other types of commercial activities.

The FDIC’s willingness to grant them deposit insurance opens new doors. After a more than 10-year pause, the agency last year approved an application for Square’s ILC, which will originate and underwrite loans and offer unspecified deposit products. The FDIC is reviewing a similar bid by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten.

Now D.C. bank lobbying groups are warning big tech firms like Amazon could be next. The Independent Community Bankers of America and other organizations say ILCs that avoid Federal Reserve supervision for their parent companies pose a risk.

The FDIC has put up some guardrails for recent ILCs, which are generally reassuring for the financial system overall. For example, Square’s new bank must maintain a minimum leverage ratio, which measures capital against total assets regardless of their risk, of 20%, which is much higher than standards for the largest U.S. banks like JPMorgan. Dorsey’s firm also expands access to banking to areas of the country that don’t have a local branch.

An Amazon bank could argue that it is similarly helping pockets of the population that are typically ignored. But dominance in data is trickier to tackle. Washington is already concerned about the ways $1.6 trillion Amazon boosts its self-branded products against third-party sellers with the help of information gleaned from its platform. A bank would give it even more data, say on its 140 million U.S. Prime members, about how people spend money.

Regulators could try to force a Chinese wall between the banking and e-commerce arms but it would be hard to police, as scandals at Facebook and elsewhere have already shown. That may create an Amazon-size problem for both consumers and watchdogs.