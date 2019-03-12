Business News
March 12, 2019

U.S. Fed sanctions former Goldman Sachs bankers over 1MDB money-laundering scandal

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it has sanctioned former Goldman Sachs bankers for their role in a money-laundering scandal involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Malaysia’s state-owned investment fund.

Tim Leissner and Roger Ng have been permanently barred from the banking industry for their involvement in “a scheme that illegally diverts billions of dollars from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.”

Leissner did not admit or deny the charge, but agreed to a $1.42 million fine.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

