NY Fed appoints Hassan as vice president and chief operating officer

(Reuters) - Naureen Hassan, a finance veteran with more than 20 years of experience, including roles at Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab, was appointed first vice president and chief operating officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the bank announced on Wednesday.

Hassan will be the New York Fed’s second ranking officer as well as an alternate voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee. She will start her role on March 15. Read more about the appointment on the New York Fed's website here.