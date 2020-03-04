Fed adopts new 'stress capital buffer' for large U.S. banks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled new rules on Wednesday that create a “stress capital buffer” to determine how much banks must hold in reserve to guard against downturns.

The final rule would integrate capital requirements stemming from the Fed’s annual bank stress tests with regular capital standards.

Fed staff estimated the final rule would actually lead to somewhat higher capital requirements for the nation’s largest banks, like JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N), and lower requirements for smaller institutions.