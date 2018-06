WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Thursday it would release the results of its 2018 stress tests for large banks on June 21 and June 28.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The U.S. central bank will report the results of the stress tests on June 21, and will follow with the results of its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) on June 28.