U.S. banking regulators seek changes to capital rules on high-volatility real estate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three U.S. banking regulators on Tuesday announced a 60-day open comment period on rules that define the acquisition and development of high volatility commercial real estate, according to a joint statement.

The Federal Reserve, with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, intends to adopt changes introduced by Congress in May that eased components of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

Republican lawmakers will likely welcome these considerations by the regulators after much pressure to see swift implementation on banking capital rules.