U.S. Federal reserve provides more information on bank stress tests

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve provided additional information on its 2019 bank stress testing models on Thursday, following through on its pledge to increase transparency around the test.

The 80-page document includes enhanced descriptions of the models the Fed relies on for the annual exam, as well as how hypothetical loan portfolios would perform under those models. The Fed announced in February it would release more information around the tests, following bank complaints they were too opaque.