U.S. regulators extend comment period for proposal to ease bank capital leverage rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A pair of U.S. banking regulators announced Friday they were allowing additional time for the public to comment on a proposal to ease a capital rule aimed at restricting bank leverage.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the public would now have until June 25 to weigh in on the matter, after setting an initial May 21 deadline on submissions.

The regulators in April proposed reducing the “enhanced supplementary leverage ratio” (eSLR) and more closely tie the overall capital charge to a bank’s business model.