Fed's Barkin sees 'noise' in inflation expectations measures

VICTOR, Idaho (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Thursday said he sees a lot of “noise” in market-based measures of inflation expectations, suggesting that he discounts recent signals they may be flagging.

Barkin, in remarks after a talk here to hedge fund and industry leaders from around the country, said his business contacts say they are “not yet” cutting back on jobs or investment, but are cautious, given uncertainties over trade and global growth. “I do think there’s a positive path for the economy that’s potentially ahead of us, and of course there are negatives,” he said.