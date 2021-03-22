Barkin: Straightforward decision for Fed to keep 'foot on the gas'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep monetary loose for the foreseeable future is a “straight forward” decision given the number of people still unemployed and the seemingly low risk of inflation, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Sunday.

“Inflation is below our target. Employment is below our target. So we should put our foot on the gas and go full speed on both of them. It is a pretty straight forward time in terms of using our tools,” Barkin said in comments to a Credit Suisse investment conference.