Fed's Barkin watching effect of U.S.-China trade dispute on business confidence

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade conflict could damage business confidence, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin told reporters on Wednesday, adding that he is watching closely for any potential impact.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday he will likely travel to Beijing some point soon to continue trade talks with Chinese counterparts, adding there was “still a lot of work to do” to arrive at a trade deal that will satisfy both sides.

In the meantime, Barkin said, “I don’t anticipate much impact on the economy” if a resolution comes soon on the trade issue.