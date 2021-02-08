Fed's Barkin says U.S. economy still needs support: FT

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin poses during a break at a Dallas Fed conference on technology in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin told the Financial Times on.ft.com/3p2FEpe newspaper the U.S. economy still needed support despite fears of a jump in prices.

Barkin said he expected “short-term price volatility” but stressed he saw deflationary as well as inflationary risks on the horizon.

“I’m keeping my focus on medium-term (inflation) expectations,” Barkin said in the interview published on Monday.

“I still think there are a lot of people out of work who need a bridge to the other side, and I am supportive of what we can do to help them.”