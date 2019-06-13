BNP Paribas sees U.S. rate cuts in July, September

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BNP Paribas analysts said on Thursday they expect the Federal Reserve would lower key U.S. lending rates twice this year, in July and September, prompted by increasing risks to growth from trade tensions and stubbornly low domestic inflation.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s rate-setting group, is scheduled to meet June 18-19.

“We see the June meeting as setting the stage for a Fed cut by effectively shifting to a ready stance from a patient one,” they wrote in a research note.