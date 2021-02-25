Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Markets

Atlanta Fed's Bostic says not worried about rise in bond yields with rates still comparatively low

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bond yields remain comparatively low despite a recent increase, and the Federal Reserve does not need to do anything to address the recent uptick, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Thursday.

“Right now I am not worried about that. ... We will keep an eye out. ... I am not expecting that we will need to respond at this point in terms of our policy,” Bostic said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Jonathan Oatis

