Fed's Bostic: Million-plus jobs figure for April would not trigger bond debate

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A million or more jobs were likely created in April, but that would not be enough to push the Federal Reserve to begin discussing whether to pare its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

Bostic said he is expecting “a really strong number, and that would be encouraging,” when the latest jobs figures are released on Friday morning.

But in terms of opening debate about when to tighten monetary policy, given the roughly 8.5 million jobs still missing compared to before the pandemic, “I have in my head that we are not out of the woods ... I am going to keep my head down.”