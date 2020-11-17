Fed's Bostic says recovery has been weakest for Black workers

(Reuters) - Black workers are seeing fewer gains during the recovery when compared to white workers and policymakers should develop programs to help them, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.

Only about half of the jobs that black workers lost have returned, compared to two thirds of jobs for white workers, Bostic said in opening remarks for an event on racism and the economy hosted by the Federal Reserve banks of Atlanta, Boston, and Minneapolis. “We have to do more, this is not something that we can ignore,” Bostic said.