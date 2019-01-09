Bostic: Fed should let economy run for 'a while' before further rate action

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (Reuters) - With uncertainty around trade policy and businesses skittish about the future, the Fed should let the economy “run for a while” before any further policy action, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday.
“We just moved in December. We should let the economy run for a while, see how it has responded to that,” said Bostic, feels rates may only need to rise one time in 2019. His comments were in response to a question about when in the year he feels rates should rise next.
