Fed's Bostic says U.S. economy ready for end of monetary stimulus

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is strong and ready to go on without the monetary stimulus the Federal Reserve has provided since the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

“We have been on this gradual walk to get to a more neutral position and that is what we are going to continue to do,” Bostic said at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon here, setting the stage for continued Fed interest rate increases this fall.