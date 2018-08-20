FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Fed's Bostic says U.S. economy ready for end of monetary stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is strong and ready to go on without the monetary stimulus the Federal Reserve has provided since the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

“We have been on this gradual walk to get to a more neutral position and that is what we are going to continue to do,” Bostic said at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon here, setting the stage for continued Fed interest rate increases this fall.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

