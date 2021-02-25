"Euphoria" over pandemic's end may make recovery particularly strong - Bostic

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - “Psychological euphoria” over the end of the pandemic may make a coming economic recovery particularly strong, Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said Thursday.

With spending on entertainment, food and other activities on hold, “when given the greenlight...people will do it. That will be robust,” Bostic said. “What does that psychology mean? On the typical recovery line or above it? There is a case to be made because of the pent up demand and that we have been isolated for so long we might see a strong recovery initially...We will have to see how long that persists.”