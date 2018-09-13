FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 13, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Impact of U.S. tax reform may last longer than expected: Fed's Bostic

1 Min Read

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) - The stimulus to the U.S. economy from the recent tax reform plan may stretch out longer than expected as businesses take time to unravel what the “complicated” overhaul means for them, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

“The tax reform was complicated and it took businesses a long time to figure out what it meant,” said Bostic, arguing that the boost to the economy may stretch out over a longer period of time than expected. “You are only going to start to see actions.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.