Bostic: "Significant" economic challenge if political violence were to persist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Continued political violence would pose a “significant challenge” for the U.S. economy trying till to mend itself from the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Monday.

“Anything that is a threat to the exercise of the democratic process is extremely important and has to be taken seriously and if those were to persist that would be a significant challenge to how the economy operates,” Bostic said in reference to the riots that briefly shut down the U.S. Congress last week. “But as of today our democratic institutions have survived...I am hopeful that will continue in which case we won’t have to face the worst-case scenario.”