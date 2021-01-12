Bostic: Hopeful Biden administration makes economic inclusion "a centerpiece"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said Tuesday he was hopeful issues around economic inclusion and equality “will be a centerpiece” of the incoming Biden administration and bolster the Fed’s increasing focus on those issues.
The nomination of former Fed chair Janet Yellen as President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary, he said, means “a nice alignment and complementarity between the things that they try to do and a lot of the things we are working on.”
Reporting by Howard Schneider
